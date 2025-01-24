Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end flat after BoJ rate hike

Japanese markets end flat after BoJ rate hike

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets surrendered early gains to end on a flat note as the Bank of Japan hiked the short-term rate target by 25 basis points as expected and new data showed core inflation rose last month at the fastest pace in 16 months.

The yen gained and bond yields rose as the central bank raised its interest rates to their highest since the 2008 global financial crisis, revised up its inflation guidance and signaled more increases to come if GDP and price growth hit forecasts.

The Nikkei average and the broader Topix index both finished marginally lower at 39,931.98 and 2,751.04, respectively.

 

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors plunged 6.9 percent after reports emerged that the company won't be a part of Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co.'s plans to combine their companies under a holding company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Economic Buzz: China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 0.70%

Economic Buzz: China's Shanghai Composite index climbs 0.70%

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking abolition of TDS system

Supreme Court dismisses PIL seeking abolition of TDS system

Ten opposition MPs suspended from Waqf Bill panel amidst ruckus

Ten opposition MPs suspended from Waqf Bill panel amidst ruckus

Max Estates acquires 10.33 acre land in Noida for Rs 711 cr

Max Estates acquires 10.33 acre land in Noida for Rs 711 cr

SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon