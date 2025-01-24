Business Standard

SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

SpiceJet has announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In addition, the airline will enhance its existing daily services to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these key cities.

The special flights from Chennai and Hyderabad will operate from 01 February to 27 February 2025, while services from Guwahati will run from 11 February to 28 February 2025

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

