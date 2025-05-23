Japanese markets end higher, Nikkei rise 0.47%

Japanese markets closed higher on the back of falling yields. The Nikkei average rose 0.47 percent to 37,160.47 while the broader Topix index closed up 0.68 percent at 2,735.52.
Investors shrugged off government data that showed core inflation accelerated to 3.5 percent in April, the highest level in more than two years because of rising food and energy costs.
The yen ticked higher as hotter consumer inflation data raised the odds of another interest rate hike by year-end.
