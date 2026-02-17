Japanese markets end lower after GDP data

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as investors monitored the latest developments on the geopolitical front and awaited cues from upcoming U.S. economic readings, including gross domestic product data, PCE inflation figures and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting.

Trading volumes were thin as markets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Gold extended losses to dip below $4,900 an ounce, pressured by easing geopolitical tensions ahead of the second round of talks in Geneva between the United States and Iran.

The dollar strengthened while oil prices fell on oversupply concerns following reports that OPEC+ is considering resuming output hikes in April.

Japanese markets ended lower and the yen fluctuated as soft GDP data released Monday dented sentiment.

Amid speculation over the fiscal and monetary policy path, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said he discussed economic and financial conditions in general with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during a regular meeting.

The Nikkei average dipped 0.42 percent to 56,566.49, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will hike interest rates in April. The broader Topix index settled 0.68 percent lower at 3,761.55.

