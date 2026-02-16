Monday, February 16, 2026 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brainbees Solutions slumps after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 38 cr

Brainbees Solutions slumps after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 38 cr

Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Brainbees Solutions (Firstcry) tumbled 11.03% to Rs 240 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 38.40 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 14.7 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations climbed 11.57% YoY to Rs 2423.63 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 73.48% YoY to Rs 11.12 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the company reported exceptional items totaling Rs 16.31 crore, primarily due to labour code compliance costs of Rs 13.95 crore. This was followed by gains of Rs 1.21 crore from the impairment of intangible assets. Additionally, based on a one-off, non-recurring event, a step-down subsidiary wrote off current assets, including inventories, amounting to Rs 1.14 crore.

 

Adjusted EBITDA jumped 11% to Rs 153.8 crore in Q3 FY26. EBITDA margin fell to 6.3% in Q3 FY26 as against 6.4% in Q3 FY25.

On a segmental front, during the quarter, revenue from India-multi channel business climbed 8.95% YoY to Rs 1,645.76 crore, The international business posted a 6.97% YoY growth to Rs 279.59 crore and the D2C arm, Globalbees, posted a revenue of Rs 515.03 crore, registering the growth of 21.97% YoY.

During the quarter, online gross merchandise value (GMV) increased 10.08% YoY to Rs 2,831 crore while offline GMV rose 7.5% YoY to Rs 593.7 crore.

Also Read

England vs Italy T20 World Cup 2026 live scorecard

England vs Italy LIVE SCORE, T20 World Cup 2026: Smuts gets Brook on 14; England lose 4 wickets

Honey bees, summer, bees

Rajasthan govt plans to promote beekeeping to boost farmers' incomepremium

Qualcomm Humanoid Robot in action at India AI Impact Summit, New Delhi Photo: Khalid Anzar

Qualcomm showcases AI humanoid robots at India AI Impact Summit: Sneak peek

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 highlights: A look at key numbers announced by FM Sitharaman

FirstCry share price today; Brainbees Solutions share price today

FirstCry share price slumps 12% to record low after Q3 net loss widens

Average order value (AOV) rose 0.34% to Rs 2,684 in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 2,675 in Q3 FY25.

Brainbees Solutions operates in the wholesale trade and contract manufacturing of maternity, baby and kids products, while also offering education and training facilitation services. The company runs its own single brand retail chain under the Babyhug label, giving it a presence across both wholesale and retail channels. Its customers range from retailers in the mother and child segment to expecting mothers, parents of children up to 12 years old, and franchise partners and institutions in the education and training sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Brainbees Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coal India capex on solar increases to Rs 961 cr ending January FY 2026

Coal India capex on solar increases to Rs 961 cr ending January FY 2026

Ideaforge Technology allots 7,026 equity shares under ESOS

Ideaforge Technology allots 7,026 equity shares under ESOS

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Cosmo First to acquire stake in SPV for sourcing hybrid renewable power

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Mukand announces change in CEO - Machine Building Division

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentIndian Passport Ranking 2026IIT JEE Mains Result 2026Inox wind Share India Ai Summit 2026Personal Finance