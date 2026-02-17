Sensex settles 174 pts higher; Nifty ends above 25,700 level

The key domestic indices ended with modest gains on Tuesday, extending gains for the second consecutive session, supported by buying in index heavyweights and strength in the broader market. The Nifty ended above the 25,700 level. PSU bank, IT, and FMCG shares advanced, while metal, realty, and oil & gas shares declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 173.81 points or 0.21% to 83,450.96. The Nifty 50 index rallied 42.65 points or 0.17% to 25,725.40. In the two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex and Nifty jumped 1% each.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index climbed 0.31% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.86%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,445 shares rose and 1,757 shares fell. A total of 150 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 4.93% to 12.67.

Economy:

Indias total exports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $80.45 billion, registering a positive growth of 13.17% vis-vis January 2025. Total imports (merchandise and services combined) for January 2026 are estimated at $90.83 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.76% vis-vis January 2025. Indias total exports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $720.76 billion, registering a positive growth of 6.15%. Total imports during April-January 2025-26 are estimated at $823.41 billion, registering a growth of 6.54%.

Merchandise exports during January 2026 were $36.56 billion as compared to $36.34 billion in January 2025. Merchandise imports during January 2026 were $71.24 billion as compared to $59.77 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services export for January 2026 is $43.90 billion as compared to $34.75 billion in January 2025. The estimated value of services imports for January 2026 is $19.60 billion as compared to $16.71 billion in January 2025.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in January 2026 include engineering goods, petroleum products, meat, dairy & poultry products, marine products, and iron ore. Engineering goods exports increased by 10.37% from $9.42 billion in January 2025 to $10.40 billion in January 2026, while petroleum products exports increased by 8.55% from $3.48 billion in January 2025 to $3.77 billion in January 2026.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index rose 1.03% to 33,075.05. The index added 1.2% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.13%), Infosys (up 1.74%), HCL Technologies (up 1.44%), Wipro (up 1.15%), Persistent Systems (up 0.88%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.79%), LTIMindtree (up 0.72%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.35%), and Mphasis (up 0.08%) surged.

On the other hand, Coforge (down 1.06%) lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Energy Solutions gained 2.79%, Adani Enterprises rose 2.72%, Adani Green Energy advanced 2.32%, and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone climbed 1.32%. Adani Total Gas added 1.06%, while Adani Power rose 0.91%.

The Adani Group will invest $100 billion to develop green energy-backed, hyperscale AI-ready data centres, in what it described as one of the worlds largest integrated energy-compute commitments. The initiative is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across manufacturing, servers and sovereign cloud services over the next decade, creating a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem.

The group said the investment will expand its existing 2 GW national data centre platform under AdaniConnex toward a 5 GW capacity target. The infrastructure will integrate renewable power generation, transmission networks and high-density AI compute facilities within a unified architecture.

The announcement also builds on partnerships with global technology players, including Google and Microsoft, and an expanded collaboration with Flipkart to develop additional AI-focused data centre capacity. A portion of GPU capacity will be reserved for Indian AI startups and research institutions to support domestic innovation.

The proposed rollout is aligned with Indias push for technological self-reliance and data sovereignty, with the group positioning the initiative as a long-term energy and compute backbone for the countrys AI ecosystem.

Infosys advanced 2.83% after the company announced a strategic collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions to companies across industries.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 4% after the company secured an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

Lupin added 0.93%. The company announced that it has signed a licence and supply agreement with Spektus Pharma to commercialize the novel antidepressant DeslaFlex in Canada.

Delhivery jumped 4.05% after the company announced a strategic partnership with electric mobility startup RIDEV (ANV Web Ventures) to deploy 150 high performance electric vehicles (EVs) across India over the next three months.

BLS E-Services shed 0.39%. The companys board approved to acquire 100% stake in Atyati Technologies (ATPL) from existing shareholders, to deliver financial and banking services to rural areas in India.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) added 1.11% after the firm signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ALA Group, to explore opportunities in Indias aerospace and defence supply chain.

KNR Constructions surged 5.75% after it has secured a Rs 2,163-crore contract for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor along the East Coast Road (ECR).

HFCL advanced 4.36% after the company, along with its material subsidiary HTL, secured purchase orders worth Rs 60.95 crore from a domestic telecom service provider.

Highway Infrastructure soared 7.39% after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the VadodaraMumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

Cochin Shipyard advanced 3.95% after the state-run shipbuilder said it was declared the lowest bidder at a meeting held at the Ministry of Defence in New Delhi.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Tuesday despite UKs unemployment rate rose to a five-year high while wage growth slowed.

UK unemployment reached its highest since the pandemic and wage growth eased as the labor market continued to weaken, prompting traders to increase bets on further interest-rate cuts from the Bank of England.

The jobless rate climbed to 5.2% in the final quarter of last year, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday, the highest since early 2021 and above the 5.1% economists were forecasting. Regular private sector wage growth, the BOEs preferred pay indicator, fell to 3.4%, the lowest level in over five years.

Separate tax figures showed the the number of employees on payroll fell 11,000 in January, taking the drop over the last year to 134,000. Together, the data are likely to reassure BOE policymakers that inflationary pressures in the labor market are easing fast enough to cut interest rates again.

The pound weakened against the dollar, dropping 0.5% to $1.3564. Markets moved to fully price two rate cuts this year to 3.25% after the soft jobs data.

German inflation came in at 2.1% in January, up from 1.8% the previous month, the German Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday.

Asian markets ended lower amid holiday-thinned volumes, while oil prices edged higher ahead of U.S.Iran nuclear negotiations set to begin later today in Geneva.

The Mainland Chinese, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korean markets were closed on Tuesday for Lunar New Year holidays. U.S. markets were shut on Monday for Presidents Day.

Japans weakening economy remained in focus on Tuesday, one day after much softer than expected GDP numbers.

The country on Monday reported its economy grew an annualized 0.2% in the fourth quarter, far below the widely reported gain forecast of 1.6% as government spending dragged on activity. In today's session, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.15% against the greenback to 153.28 per dollar.

The weak figures highlight the challenges ahead for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and should support her push for more aggressive fiscal stimulus, media reports said.

The Bank of Japan next meets on rates in March, with traders forecasting only a slim chance for a hike. Widely reported polls in the media suggest that investors expect the central bank to wait until July before tightening policy again.

Meanwhile, oil saw some price gains as investors looked ahead to the U.S. and Iran nuclear negotiations that are scheduled to begin in Geneva later in the day.

The higher volatility in crude was triggered by the latest drill that was reportedly held by Irans Revolutionary Guards in the Hormuz Strait on Monday. The passage accounts for about 20% of global oil shipments.

