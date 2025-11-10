Monday, November 10, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.53%

China's Shanghai Composite index rise 0.53%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday after the U.S. Senate voted 60-40 to end the longest-running government shutdown, which entered its 40th day on Sunday.

Sentiment was also underpinned after weekend data showed China's producer price deflation eased in October while consumer prices returned to positive territory.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.53 percent to 4,018.60 as the latest inflation data helped ease deflation worries.

Data showed China's consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose 0.2 percent in October after a 0.3 percent decline in the previous months. Analysts had expected no change.

Producer prices shrank 2.1 percent last month, marking the softest decrease in 14 months.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.55 percent to 26,649.06 as technology stocks rebounded from last week's sell-off on valuation concerns.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Pine Labs IPO subscribed 54%

Indices snap three-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 25,550 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.62%

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with economists ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

