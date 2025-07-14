Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets end slightly lower

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Japanese markets ended slightly lower due to ongoing uncertainty over unresolved trade talks with the U.S. and apprehensions surrounding upcoming domestic election.

Investors also reacted to weak government data that showed Japan's core machinery orders fell 0.6 percent in May from the previous month.

The Nikkei average slipped 0.28 percent to 39,459.62, extending losses for a third consecutive session. The broader Topix index settled marginally lower at 2,822.81.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.27%

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.27%

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon