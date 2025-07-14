Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty July futures trade at premium

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Infosys, Dmart and TCS were top traded contracts

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,173, a premium of 90.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,082.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 67.55 points or 0.27% to 25,082.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.37% to 11.98.

Infosys (Infy), Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Benchmarks slide for 4th day, Nifty holds 25,000

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon