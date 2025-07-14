Monday, July 14, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.39%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.39% at 976.25 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Sobha Ltd gained 3.00%, Godrej Properties Ltd added 2.29% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd rose 2.06%. The Nifty Realty index is down 11.00% over last one year compared to the 2.37% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.36% and Nifty IT index is down 1.11% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.27% to close at 25082.3 while the SENSEX is down 0.30% to close at 82253.46 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

US tariff policy shift presents unique strategic opportunity for Indian exporters says NITI Aayog

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Wholesale price inflation in negative territory, fuel and power index sees sharp drop

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Sensex, Nifty trade in negative terrain; realty shares climb

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Wonder Electricals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

Andrew Yule & Company announces appointment of director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon