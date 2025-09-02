Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

Japanese markets rebound, Nikkei rise 0.29%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets rebounded from their Monday losses after a 10-year bond sale saw its strongest demand since October 2023.

The Nikkei average rose 0.29 percent to 42,310.49, snapping a two-day losing streak amid mounting pollical uncertainty and increased bets for Bank of Japan rate hikes.

The broader Topix index settled 0.61 percent higher at 3,081.88 after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino's speech provided few clues on the future direction of interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China benchmark drops 0.45%

China benchmark drops 0.45%

Benchmarks end lower; broader mrkt outperforms

Benchmarks end lower; broader mrkt outperforms

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

TCS expands its strategic partnership with Tryg

Adani Power receives Govt. nod to commence operations at Dhirauli Mine, Madhya Pradesh

Adani Power receives Govt. nod to commence operations at Dhirauli Mine, Madhya Pradesh

Coal India announces change in senior management

Coal India announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon