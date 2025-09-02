Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China benchmark drops 0.45%

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks surrendered early gains to end on a mixed note Tuesday as technology stocks succumbed to profit taking in China and Hong Kong after a recent powerful rally on AI optimism.

Amid much uncertainty around tariffs and geopolitical tensions, investors awaited cues from upcoming U.S. jobs and inflation data along with the Federal Reserve's rate decision.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.45 percent to 3,858.13 as Beijing prepares for a grand military parade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended down 0.47 percent at 25,496.55, dragged down by technology shares.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

