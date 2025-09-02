Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India announces change in senior management

Coal India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Coal India announced that Anand has joined as Executive Director (Mining/Production) upon his promotion & have become Senior Management Personnel (Executive Director- One level below the Board) of Coal India.

Anand aged about 53 years is a Mining Engineer with 1st class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency and MBA. Anand has joined Coal India on 07 July 1993 and has over 30 years of experience in the field of Mining Operations.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

