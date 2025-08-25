Monday, August 25, 2025 | 03:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese markets register modest gains

Japanese markets register modest gains

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains, boosted by tech stocks on optimism for looser monetary policy in the United States.

The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 42,807.82, extending gains for a second consecutive session. The broader Topix index settled 0.15 percent higher at 3,105.49.

Technology investor SoftBank Group rallied 3.5 percent after the Trump administration said it would take a 9.9 percent stake in Intel for $8.9 billion.

Bathroom fixture manufacturer TOTO surged 8.4 percent after announcing plans to invest 30 billion yen to expand its factory in Morrow, Georgia.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Chinese shares rally on easing trade tensions

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at BBB -, highlights robust growth

Gandhar Oil Refinery rises on bagging Rs 24.6-cr order from BHEL

TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Vibhor Steel Tubes gains after commencing supply of ERW, GI pipes from Odisha plant

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

