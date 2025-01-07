Business Standard

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Japanese shares end higher on regional gains

Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets led regional gains as a weaker yen boosted export-related stocks. Tech stocks also rallied, with Tokyo Electron surging 11.3 percent and SoftBank rising 1.2 percent as Nvidia unveiled its latest line of consumer GPUs, the GeForce RTX 50 Series, for both desktop and laptop platforms.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.97 percent to 40,083.30 while the broader Topix index settled 1.10 percent higher at 2,786.57.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

