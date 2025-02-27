Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as a weaker yen helped lift export-related stocks. The Nikkei average rose 0.30 percent to 38,256.17 while the broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,736.25. Shares of convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings plummeted 11 percent after the founding Ito family of the company failed to secure financing for a $58 billion management buyout.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

