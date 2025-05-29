Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

Japanese shares soar higher, Nikkei jumps 1.88%

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Japanese markets reached their highest level in more than two weeks as a weaker yen lifted exporters and chip-related shares surged on upbeat Nvidia's first-quarter results.

The Nikkei average jumped 1.88 percent to 38,432.98, making its highest close since May 13. The broader Topix index settled 1.53 percent higher at 2,812.02.

Automakers Toyota Motor, Honda, Hino Motors and Nissan surged 4-6 percent. In the tech sector, Advantest soared 5.4 percent and Tokyo Electron added 4.3 percent. Cable maker Fujikura, a gauge for AI investments, climbed 5.5 percent.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

