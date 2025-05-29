Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Newsprint reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 12.85% to Rs 11.33 crore

Net Loss of Shree Rama Newsprint reported to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 15.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 12.85% to Rs 11.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 106.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 48.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.19% to Rs 44.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 47.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.3313.00 -13 44.1347.04 -6 OPM %15.9818.92 -15.8813.92 - PBDT-5.61-6.16 9 -24.45-28.77 15 PBT-6.64-7.20 8 -28.62-32.91 13 NP-5.35-15.14 65 -106.29-48.36 -120

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

