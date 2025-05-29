Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Parijat Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore

Net Loss of Parijat Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.01% to Rs 30.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.79% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.72% to Rs 117.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales30.5926.83 14 117.75103.54 14 OPM %0.95-2.76 -2.833.22 - PBDT0-0.90 100 2.362.16 9 PBT-0.19-1.12 83 1.691.52 11 NP-0.36-1.14 68 1.221.01 21

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

