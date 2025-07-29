Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 16.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 41.89 croreNet profit of Jasch Industries rose 16.32% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 41.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 41.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales41.8941.82 0 OPM %9.748.51 -PBDT3.733.25 15 PBT2.952.54 16 NP2.211.90 16
