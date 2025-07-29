Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.90% to Rs 427.06 croreNet profit of Bharat Seats rose 38.88% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 42.90% to Rs 427.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 298.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales427.06298.85 43 OPM %5.095.52 -PBDT20.2915.23 33 PBT12.358.88 39 NP9.186.61 39
