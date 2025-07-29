HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 20.88% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 597.54 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India rose 20.88% to Rs 48.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 597.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 532.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales597.54532.19 12 OPM %14.8114.66 -PBDT91.6681.61 12 PBT64.5953.47 21 NP48.2339.90 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content