Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 160.50 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering declined 61.75% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 160.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.160.50180.6810.5722.5117.9838.3312.9134.7213.4135.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News