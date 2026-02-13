Friday, February 13, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jash Engineering consolidated net profit declines 61.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Sales decline 11.17% to Rs 160.50 crore

Net profit of Jash Engineering declined 61.75% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.17% to Rs 160.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 180.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.50180.68 -11 OPM %10.5722.51 -PBDT17.9838.33 -53 PBT12.9134.72 -63 NP13.4135.06 -62

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

