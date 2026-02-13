BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 1178.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.18% to Rs 10.11 croreNet profit of BF Investment rose 1178.68% to Rs 89.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales10.119.26 9 OPM %89.1295.03 -PBDT119.8310.03 1095 PBT119.769.92 1107 NP89.386.99 1179
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 4:35 PM IST