BF Investment consolidated net profit rises 1178.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of BF Investment rose 1178.68% to Rs 89.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.18% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.119.2689.1295.03119.8310.03119.769.9289.386.99

