Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 6.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Goodluck India rose 6.52% to Rs 43.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 1027.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 933.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1027.95933.519.838.5975.7764.0958.5353.8243.6440.97

