Jash Engineering plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai

Jash Engineering plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Jash Engineering announced its plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai (WPEIPL) by purchasing 80% stake held by WesTech LLC, USA, along with an additional 10% stake held by employees of the Indian entity. Currently, WPEIPL employees collectively hold a 20% ownership stake in the company. The remaining 10% stake will be acquired from the employees after three years at a pre-agreed valuation multiple.

The acquisition will enable Jash to enter industrial segments such as mining, metal and paper. It services as a strong complement to existing Shivpad Process Equipment Division in Chennai, which currently focuses on the municipal segment.

 

"This bolt-on acquisition aligns with our growth strategy, expanding our service portfolio while also building scale. The combined turnover of WPEIPL and Shivpad for FY25 exceeds 100 crore, positioning us as one of the leading players in the municipal and industrial water process equipment market in India", said the company.

The transaction is expected to close by September / October 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

