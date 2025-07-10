Jash Engineering plans to acquire WesTech Process Equipment India, Mumbai

The acquisition will enable Jash to enter industrial segments such as mining, metal and paper. It services as a strong complement to existing Shivpad Process Equipment Division in Chennai, which currently focuses on the municipal segment.
"This bolt-on acquisition aligns with our growth strategy, expanding our service portfolio while also building scale. The combined turnover of WPEIPL and Shivpad for FY25 exceeds 100 crore, positioning us as one of the leading players in the municipal and industrial water process equipment market in India", said the company.
The transaction is expected to close by September / October 2025.
