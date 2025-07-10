Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 03:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Bayer CropScience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Bayer CropScience Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2025.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 4.20% to Rs 1971.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 26069 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15699 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd lost 4.08% to Rs 1904. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Solar Industries India Ltd tumbled 3.47% to Rs 15928.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4962 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty at day's low; F&O volumes in focus; TCS muted ahead of Q1 results

Check all news related to India Playing 11 vs England for Lords Test here

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 3rd Test: How many changes India will make in XI today?

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd Test Day 1: Toss at 3 PM IST; Bumrah's return awaits

PhysicsWallah, PW, edtech

PhysicsWallah, YCMOU join hands to offer credit-based online degrees

IND vs ENG 3rd Test

ENG vs IND 3rd Test: Lords pitch report, highest score, Lords cricket stats

Avantel Ltd plummeted 3.42% to Rs 156.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bayer CropScience Ltd pared 3.33% to Rs 6225.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1807 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Hero MotoCorp appoints Kausalya Nandakumar as CBO of emerging mobility unit

Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Nifty below 25,450; metal shares shine

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Shilpa Medicare's Unit VI facility receives SFDA, Saudi Arabia GMP certification

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon