Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 14.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.78% to Rs 3.95 croreNet profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 14.29% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.78% to Rs 3.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3.954.69 -16 OPM %-6.840.43 -PBDT0.110.21 -48 PBT0.110.15 -27 NP0.120.14 -14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content