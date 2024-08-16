Jayaswal Neco Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.68 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.84% to Rs 1437.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of Jayaswal Neco Industries reported to Rs 31.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 1437.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1464.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1437.561464.5711.4714.2126.00106.83-40.9141.10-31.6827.59