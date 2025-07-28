Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit declines 27.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Jayatma Enterprises declined 27.27% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.16 0 OPM %-56.250 -PBDT0.140.17 -18 PBT0.120.15 -20 NP0.080.11 -27

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

