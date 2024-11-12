Jayatma Enterprises standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Jayatma Enterprises rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.160.14 14 OPM %-37.50-14.29 -PBDT0.250.12 108 PBT0.230.11 109 NP0.160.07 129
