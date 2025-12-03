Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

Jaykay Enterprises announces its listing on NSE

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Jaykay Enterprises today made its debut with a successful listing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) under Stock symbol and ticker JAYKAY. The debut marks the beginning of an accelerated growth phase for the 143-year-old JK Organisation's advanced engineering and defense manufacturing vertical, positioning the company to scale its innovation, capacity, and global partnerships in the years ahead.

After ringing the bell, speaking on the company's market debut and outlook, Abhishek Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Jayjay Enterprises, said, Jaykay Enterprises' listing is a powerful step in building the company as a meaningful contributor to India's self-reliance mission across defence, aerospace & healthcare verticals, digital engineering, next generation manufacturing systems and enterprise grade General-AI platform. It reflects our confidence in the strong fundamentals of India's manufacturing future. We are building an organization where engineering depth, technology maturity, and innovation co-exist with disciplined governance and long-term value creation. This milestone enables us to accelerate investments into next-generation precision engineering, metal 3D printing, advanced composites, and digital intelligence platforms that will define the future of aerospace, defense manufacturing, Med-tech & digital services.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

The company works closely with ADA, DRDL, NSTL, HAL, BEL, BDL, BrahMos, the Indian Navy, Indian Army, and Indian Air Forceunderlining its critical role in India's defense and strategic ecosystem.

The company is already in the midst of a major expansion cycle. A 400,000 sq. ft. advanced manufacturing hub is under construction at the Devanahalli Aerospace Park, set to become one of India's largest and most sophisticated centers for precision machining, additive manufacturing, and high-strength materials engineering.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

PSU bank stocks tumble as Government rules out FDI limit hike

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

India's Growth Outlook: Strong Investment, Steady Consumption, and Easing Inflation Ahead

Indian rupee stable against the US dollar amid strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit: OECD

Indian rupee stable against the US dollar amid strong capital inflows and a narrowing current account deficit: OECD

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon