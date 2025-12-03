Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 410.15, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.4% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% drop in NIFTY and a 6.98% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 410.15, up 1.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 25927.4. The Sensex is at 84872.64, down 0.31%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has risen around 0.72% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35459.4, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.85 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

