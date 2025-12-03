BEML secures Rs 414-cr order from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
BEML announced that it has secured an additional order worth Rs 414 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) for the supply of trainsets for the Bangalore Metro Rail Project, Phase II.BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The counter slipped 1.43% to Rs 1,765.90 on the BSE.
