Power Gird Corp bags inter-regional transmission project under TBCB route

Power Gird Corp bags inter-regional transmission project under TBCB route

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Power Grid Corporation of India said that it has been declared as successful bidder to establish Inter-State Transmission System under the project titled Inter-Regional Strengthening between southern region (SR) Grid and eastern region (ER) Grid.

The project has been awarded under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) route and will be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis

The project comprises 765 kV D/c transmission lines traversing in the states of Odisha & Andhra Pradesh along with associated line bays and reactors works at both ends.

The Power Grid Corporation of India was established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The company is a 'Maharatna' firm under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 September 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.98% to Rs 3,566.08 crore despite of 1.76% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,147.59 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.53% to Rs 260.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

