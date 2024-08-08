Surat Trade & Mercantile standalone net profit rises 103.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 67.77% to Rs 22.85 croreNet profit of Surat Trade & Mercantile rose 103.64% to Rs 5.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 67.77% to Rs 22.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.8513.62 68 OPM %-3.72-19.75 -PBDT6.164.00 54 PBT6.053.89 56 NP5.602.75 104
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content