Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 363.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 363.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.6826.597.446.471.651.160.700.180.510.11