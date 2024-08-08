Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit rises 363.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.10% to Rs 27.68 croreNet profit of Purity Flex Pack rose 363.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.10% to Rs 27.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.6826.59 4 OPM %7.446.47 -PBDT1.651.16 42 PBT0.700.18 289 NP0.510.11 364
