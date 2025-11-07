Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 101.98% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.88% to Rs 537.47 croreNet profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 101.98% to Rs 83.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.88% to Rs 537.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales537.47395.56 36 OPM %27.1325.84 -PBDT151.8091.24 66 PBT112.0555.32 103 NP83.8441.51 102
