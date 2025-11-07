Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material standalone net profit rises 4542.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 812.98% to Rs 33.05 croreNet profit of Artificial Electronics Intelligent Material rose 4542.86% to Rs 9.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 812.98% to Rs 33.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales33.053.62 813 OPM %38.468.01 -PBDT12.990.29 4379 PBT12.960.29 4369 NP9.750.21 4543
