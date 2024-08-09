Jeevan Scientific Technology standalone net profit rises 175.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.50% to Rs 12.52 croreNet profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 175.86% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.50% to Rs 12.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.5210.39 21 OPM %27.0819.63 -PBDT3.352.15 56 PBT2.070.73 184 NP1.600.58 176
