Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese standalone net profit rises 79750.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 34.81 croreNet profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese rose 79750.00% to Rs 95.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 34.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.8145.60 -24 OPM %-22.121.71 -PBDT98.781.43 6808 PBT98.040.38 25700 NP95.820.12 79750
