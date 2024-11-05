Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 31.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 41.22 croreNet profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 31.15% to Rs 9.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 41.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales41.2238.29 8 OPM %27.7323.77 -PBDT13.1610.13 30 PBT12.529.54 31 NP9.607.32 31
