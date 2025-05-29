Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 69.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 69.61% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales decline 97.20% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo declined 69.61% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 97.20% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.92% to Rs 225.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 265.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.90% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.5318.92 -97 2.4520.25 -88 OPM %84.9199.79 -84.0898.07 - PBDT29.0396.16 -70 225.83265.60 -15 PBT29.0296.15 -70 225.78265.55 -15 NP29.2296.15 -70 225.94265.55 -15

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

