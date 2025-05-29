Integrated Industries consolidated net profit rises 38.85% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.51% to Rs 240.25 croreNet profit of Integrated Industries rose 38.85% to Rs 18.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 72.51% to Rs 240.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 139.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.96% to Rs 56.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 131.17% to Rs 765.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 331.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales240.25139.27 73 765.67331.21 131 OPM %9.2910.30 -8.978.89 - PBDT23.6214.35 65 71.1929.00 145 PBT22.8713.71 67 68.4326.74 156 NP18.3713.23 39 56.4924.89 127
