Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Southern Infosys consolidated net profit declines 55.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Sales decline 40.57% to Rs 5.01 crore

Net profit of Southern Infosys declined 55.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 40.57% to Rs 5.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.69% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.018.43 -41 13.0518.56 -30 OPM %1.801.78 -2.150.86 - PBDT0.170.23 -26 0.570.38 50 PBT0.140.22 -36 0.460.30 53 NP0.090.20 -55 0.260.28 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

