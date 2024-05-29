Business Standard
Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 143.19% to Rs 18.92 crore
Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 85.22% to Rs 96.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.19% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 58.86% to Rs 265.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.63% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.927.78 143 20.257.86 158 OPM %99.7998.46 -98.0793.51 - PBDT96.1651.78 86 265.60166.08 60 PBT96.1551.77 86 265.55166.03 60 NP96.1551.91 85 265.55167.16 59
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

