Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 143.19% to Rs 18.92 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 58.86% to Rs 265.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 157.63% to Rs 20.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 85.22% to Rs 96.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 143.19% to Rs 18.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.