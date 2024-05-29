Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 509.64 croreNet profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 6.42% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 509.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.06% to Rs 183.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1933.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1856.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
