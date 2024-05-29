Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 6.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 10.94% to Rs 509.64 crore
Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 6.42% to Rs 22.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.94% to Rs 509.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.06% to Rs 183.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 199.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1933.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1856.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales509.64459.38 11 1933.911856.17 4 OPM %4.951.89 -14.0313.68 - PBDT41.4350.91 -19 334.24321.26 4 PBT12.3925.20 -51 222.88214.51 4 NP22.8924.46 -6 183.74199.84 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 10.35% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

LIC Q4 PAT rises 2% YoY to Rs 13,763 cr; declares dividend of Rs 6/ share

Karnataka Bank concludes Rs 600 cr QIP of equity shares

Karnataka Bank gains on completing Rs 600-cr QIP issue

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 52.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tirupati Starch &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 86.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Housing consolidated net profit rises 67.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon