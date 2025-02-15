Business Standard

Saturday, February 15, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 39.38% to Rs 1371.20 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Films reported to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.38% to Rs 1371.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 983.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1371.20983.76 39 OPM %6.93-3.32 -PBDT99.3815.97 522 PBT46.05-46.39 LP NP4.11-19.43 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hampton Sky Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hampton Sky Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.59 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elpro International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Elpro International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 182.61% in the December 2024 quarter

East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 182.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit declines 68.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Empower India consolidated net profit declines 68.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

IPL 2025 DateMarket TodayNew India Cooperative bank NewsCBSE 12th Exam Date SheetGold-Silver Price TodayWPL 2025 Gujarat Giants vs RCB LIVELatest News LIVEcbse board exam 2025 TodayChhaava box office collectionwhy stock market crash today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon