Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 58.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.90% to Rs 19.11 croreNet profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 58.84% to Rs 57.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 139.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.90% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.117.90 142 OPM %99.4898.73 -PBDT61.35140.52 -56 PBT61.35140.52 -56 NP57.54139.81 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content