Apollo Sindoori Hotels consolidated net profit rises 39.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.79% to Rs 149.63 croreNet profit of Apollo Sindoori Hotels rose 39.19% to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.79% to Rs 149.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 135.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales149.63135.06 11 OPM %4.244.17 -PBDT7.536.39 18 PBT4.723.91 21 NP3.092.22 39
